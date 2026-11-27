LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the central contracts for eight women cricketers for the 2026-27 season, with Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal featuring in Category A.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B, while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been included in Category C.

The contracts will run until 30 June, 2027.

24-year-old Fatima has been rewarded for her consistent performances with both bat and ball. She recently became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in The Hundred in England and Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

Sadia Iqbal, meanwhile, has retained her place among Pakistan’s leading performers. The left-arm spinner has previously topped the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B in recognition of their consistent performances and contributions across formats.

The opening duo of Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been included in Category C alongside experienced campaigner Ayesha Zafar. Their inclusion reflects their strong recent domestic and international performances, as well as the team’s future requirements.

The categories have been determined after considering the players’ recent form and fitness.

Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period.

Category A:

Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Category B:

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin

Category C:

Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas