DOHA – Abdul Samad, captain of defending champions Pakistan Shaheens, has urged his side to overcome the mistakes of the group stage and deliver an all-round performance against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Samad expressed satisfaction with the team’s unbeaten group campaign but admitted there was room for improvement in a few areas before the crucial knockout match.

“We have won all three group matches and performed well in batting, bowling and fielding, but it is important to remove some shortcomings before the knockout stage,” he said.

He stressed that the batting unit would aim to play the full 50 overs and post a competitive total, as the team had a strong bowling attack capable of defending a good score.

Samad said the players had completed a highly useful training session on Thursday, focusing on correcting the errors made in the group matches so they could put up a strong fight in the semi-final.

Match schedule

The Shaheens will face Bangladesh ‘A’ on Friday, November 27, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The toss will take place at 2:30pm Pakistan time, with the first ball due at 3pm.

Unbeaten run

Under Samad’s leadership, the Shaheens won all their matches in Group B. They opened the tournament with a 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates, then beat arch-rivals India ‘A’ by 48 runs and completed the group stage with a 96-run win over Nepal.

Top performers

Maaz Sadaqat has emerged as the team’s leading batter, scoring 125 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. All-rounder Hasan Nawaz is second with 114 runs, including one half-century. He was also named player of the match for his all-round performance against India ‘A’.

Left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim leads the bowling with seven wickets in three matches, followed by right-arm pacer Ali Raza, who has taken six wickets in just two.

The Shaheens are now determined to beat Bangladesh ‘A’, reach the final and successfully defend their title.

Squad: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.