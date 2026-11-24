India A’s young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the records for the fastest hundred, 150 and double century in List A cricket.

In the Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the United Arab Emirates in Doha, Suryavanshi batted aggressively to reach his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk’s record of a hundred off 29 balls.

Continuing his onslaught, Suryavanshi reached 150 in 40 balls and then scored a double century in only 52 balls, claiming another world record.

He played a blistering knock of 204 off 53 balls, which included 28 sixes and seven fours.

Thanks to his record-breaking innings, India A chased down the UAE’s target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, losing three wickets.