ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces added another feather to his cap as CDF Munir becomes the first Pakistani military chief to be inducted as the 21st member of Malaysia’s National Defence Studies Centre (PUSPAHANAS) Hall of Fame.

The distinction was conferred during his official visit to Malaysia, where he held a series of high-level engagements with the country’s political and military leadership to strengthen bilateral defence relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the induction, calling it exceptional honour for Pakistan and a source of national pride. The recognition places Field Marshal Asim Munir among a select group of distinguished military leaders acknowledged for their professional achievements, strategic vision and contributions to defence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on his formal induction, calling the distinction a testament to the longstanding friendship and close brotherly ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Sharif praised CDF’s leadership during Marka-e-Haq, and acknowledged his commitment to national security and efforts to promote regional peace. He said Field Marshal Asim Munir’s decisive leadership during the conflict, dedication to defending the country and contributions to enhancing Pakistan’s international reputation made the recognition particularly deserving.

Heartiest congratulations to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on his induction as a member in Malaysia’s National Defence Studies Centre’s Hall of Fame. This distinction also reflects the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia. Field Marshal’s resolute leadership during Marqa-e-Haq, unwavering commitment to national defence, invaluable contributions to promoting peace, and enhancing Pakistan’s standing internationally makes this honour truly befitting. This recognition belongs equally to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, whose courage, dedication and sacrifices safeguard our beloved homeland, and to the people of Pakistan, whose resilience and unwavering support remain our greatest strength. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan and guide us in our collective endeavours to serve our country and contribute to its progress and prosperity. Ameen. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 24, 2026

He also stressed that the achievement represented more than an individual honour, saying it belonged equally to the personnel of Pakistan’s armed forces and the people of the country.

The premier also paid tribute to military personnel for their courage, dedication and sacrifices in protecting the homeland, while acknowledging the resilience and unwavering support of the Pakistani nation.

A day earlier, Field Marhal held key meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, where both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand defence and security cooperation. Regional and international developments also featured prominently in their discussions, particularly escalating tensions in West Asia, maritime security challenges and the need for dialogue and restraint to resolve border disputes.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military partnerships, improving institutional coordination and broadening cooperation across different sectors, including potential trilateral engagement with Türkiye.