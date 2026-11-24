FAISALABAD – Faisalabad Traffic Police warden stopped a family in rickshaw, and allegedly pressured a female passenger to share her phone number and later dropped her unsolicited WhatsApp messages.

The incident triggered widespread criticism on social media, with questions being raised about alleged misuse of police authority and the safety of women dealing with law enforcement officials.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on or around November 23, 2026, when a family was travelling in a rickshaw in Faisalabad. The traffic warden stopped their vehicle after noticing a female passenger and kept the rickshaw aside despite the family’s requests to let them go.

فیصل آباد ٹریفک وارڈن ‘گڈ مارننگ گڑ یا’۔!!! ‘گڑیا آپکا کرایہ میں دوں گا۔؟؟ بدلے میں فون نمبر دے دیں’۔ ٹریفک وارڈن “میاں احسن” خواتین سواریوں کو حراساں کرنے لگا

ٹارگٹ چالان ہےیا پھر خواتین سوار رکشوں کو روکنا اور دوستی کی پیشکش؟ کیاٹریفک وارڈن پرلگےیہ سنگین الزامات درست ہیں؟ https://t.co/PSUbTYmhF0 — Ali Imran Abbasi (@aliimranabbasi) November 23, 2026

The warden approached the woman and asked for her mobile phone number. He even offered to pay the traffic penalty in return for her contact details. The family was reportedly allowed to leave only after the woman shared her number.

‘Guriya, Where Are You From?’

The woman later started receiving WhatsApp messages from the same person. In the messages, Ahsan addressed the woman as “Guriya” and asked where she was from, reminding her that he was the traffic warden who had stopped her rickshaw earlier that morning.

The ‘Romeo’ then requested to contact him whenever she was free so they could talk. The woman made the audio clips and text viral on social media and appealed to the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to take action against the official. The allegations quickly attracted attention, putting the conduct of the traffic official under scrutiny.

Responding to controversy, City Traffic Police Faisalabad confirmed disciplinary action against the accused official. The department said Chief Traffic Officer Faisalabad had suspended Mian Ahsan and issued him a formal charge sheet. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to establish the facts surrounding the complaint.

Authorities further confirmed that the complainant had been contacted to obtain additional information about the incident. The traffic police stated that further action would be taken in light of the inquiry’s findings.

The findings of the departmental inquiry will determine whether further disciplinary action is warranted against the suspended official.