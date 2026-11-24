ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said freedom of expression cannot be used as cover by those who breach the state’s “red lines”.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), he listed four such lines: terrorism, hate speech, incitement to violence and the sexual exploitation of children. He said there would be no compromise on any of them.

Recalling the toll terrorism has taken on Pakistan, Naqvi said he had attended the funerals of martyrs as interior minister, and that the hatred behind such killings often started on a mobile phone. He claimed social media platforms acted on only 47 percent of the complaints sent by the Counter Terrorism Department.

The minister stressed that the government did not want to curb free speech. Journalists should report, citizens should ask questions and dissent, including against the government, should be heard, he said.

Naqvi said the country’s manpower, resources and technology were limited. He noted that Punjab, with a population of 140 million, was covered by just 61 people at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), a figure that includes drivers and clerks as well as officers. To address this, he said, a Social Media Protection Regulatory Authority had been set up.

He called for a shift from policy to enforcement and outlined several steps:

Social media platforms, OTT services and major content creators must register with the authority. Naqvi said registration was not meant to silence anyone but to establish who is accountable when something goes wrong.

Every platform must appoint an empowered representative for Pakistan with real decision-making authority.

All NCCIA complaints are being moved to the Pak ID app, and the authority is building a single, fully trackable complaint system for citizens.

Enforcement will proceed in stages, from engagement to notice to penalties. Blocking an entire platform will be a last resort, and the government’s requests will be lawful, clear and open to review.

Naqvi described a recent town hall in which he met five girls on the verge of taking their own lives because someone was about to post sensitive material about them online. The state, he said, has no direct channel to approach the platforms, and it is their responsibility to act immediately to save such lives. The authority will check whether platforms have actually taken action, he added.

The minister said terrorist groups were still recruiting, raising funds and spreading fear on these platforms. He pointed to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a declared terrorist organisation whose officials, he said, were still active on them. Questioning why nothing was being done, he said it raised a “big question mark” when a blacklisted group was allowed to remain on a platform. He added that the government was also focusing on strengthening the NCCIA’s capacity.

Concluding his address, Naqvi extended “an open hand” to the platforms, inviting them to work with the government, operate globally with accountability and ensure Pakistani citizens never feel unheard.