Pakistan’s Rana Irfan has won the World Cup of Snooker title with a brilliant performance, defeating compatriot and former world champion Muhammad Asif in a one-sided final.

In the all-Pakistani title clash in Muscat, the capital of Oman, Irfan produced an exceptional display to beat Asif 5-0.

Irfan took firm control of the match from the outset and won five consecutive frames to seal the title. Despite his best efforts, Asif was unable to win a single frame.

With both finalists coming from Pakistan, the country demonstrated its dominance on the international stage, while Irfan claimed an important world title of his career.

His victory is being regarded as a major honour for Pakistan snooker.