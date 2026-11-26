SWAT – A man riding on a moving motorcycle in Pakistan’s scenic Swat Valley has won worldwide attention after pulling off a spectacular one-handed catch of a cricket ball.

A video showing the remarkable skill of 27-year-old Mehran Khan spread rapidly on social media. Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee also shared it on his Facebook page, calling it an “unbelievable catch”.

The moment

Mehran was returning home from work with a friend on Tuesday while a Swat Premier League match was being played in Mingora. Batter Abrar Lala hit a towering six that cleared the boundary and headed towards the road.

Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Mehran first asked his friend, who was riding the motorcycle, to lower his head. He then rose slightly and plucked the ball out of the air with one hand.

A government employee and amateur cricketer, Mehran said that he had been playing cricket since childhood and had played several matches at the same ground. When the batter struck the six, he immediately wished he could catch it, and then did just that.

He said his joy was beyond words and that he felt as though he had achieved something extraordinary.

سوات پریمیئر لیگ کے ایک میچ میں ایسا ناقابلِ یقین واقعہ پیش آیا جس نے شائقین کرکٹ کو حیرت میں ڈال دیا۔ مینگورہ میں جی کے آر دیر اور سوات اسٹرائیکرز کے درمیان مقابلے کے دوران ایک بلے باز نے زوردار شاٹ کھیلا جس پر گیند باؤنڈری عبور کرکے باہر سڑک پر چلی گئی۔ اسی دوران سڑک سے گزرنے والی موٹرسائیکل پر پیچھے بیٹھے شخص نے غیر معمولی حاضر دماغی کا مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے ایک ہاتھ سے گیند کو کیچ کرلیا۔ — Pakistan Digital (@pakistan_digit) November 25, 2026

Hero’s welcome

The two friends had already ridden past the ground when the match commentator asked police to stop them and bring them back. On their return, the commentator announced that the man who had caught the ball outside the ground was now present, prompting loud applause from players and spectators.

The league’s organisers also awarded him Rs10,000.

Some social media users joked that he had run off with the ball. Mehran rejected this, saying he had returned it to the organisers at the ground. He now hopes they will give it to him as a keepsake.