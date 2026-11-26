ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday that its flights to and from the United Kingdom were back to normal, a day after wet-lease partner Norse Atlantic forced the cancellation of two services just as passengers were preparing to board.

The affected flights were PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad, due to depart at 7:55pm GMT, and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore, due at 7pm GMT.

Under a contingency plan activated on Wednesday night, PIA moved its UK operations to its own fleet of widebody Boeing 777s and said Thursday’s services were running on schedule.

According to the airline, its teams assisted all passengers in London and Manchester, rebooking them on later flights according to their preferences. Those who chose to change or postpone their travel plans were given full refunds without penalty.

In a statement on Wednesday, a PIA spokesperson said the airline had received no prior warning of the suspension. Calling the move “deeply regrettable”, PIA said it was taking up the matter with Norse Atlantic at the “highest contractual and executive levels”.

The Norwegian carrier abruptly halted operations on Wednesday, describing its financial position as “critical” and saying it needed fresh funding to meet short-term cash requirements and keep flying.

Its shares had fallen 76 per cent by 1:03pm GMT following the announcement, and most of its market value has been wiped out this year. The company said it was in talks to obtain short-term financing but cautioned that there was no guarantee they would produce a viable solution. It did not say how long it could continue without new funds.

PIA signed an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways in October to lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on an ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) basis.

The national carrier was privatised through an auction in December last year, when a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited won a 75 per cent stake with a bid of Rs135 billion. The consortium pledged to turn around the loss-making airline through operational restructuring, fleet expansion and better customer service.