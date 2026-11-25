KARACHI – Pakistani government axed petrol and high-speed diesel prices for second time this week, bringing their rates down by up to Rs5 per litre.

The federal government announced another reduction in petroleum prices, lowering petrol by Rs4 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5, with the revised rates taking effect from Thursday, November 26, 2026.

After the latest adjustment, petrol will be available at Rs314 per litre, down from Rs318, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs348 from Rs353 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification on Wednesday confirming the revised ex-depot rates. The authority said the prices had been calculated in accordance with the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

The latest announcement marks the second consecutive reduction in fuel prices this week. Earlier, the government had cut petrol prices by Re1 per litre and diesel rates by Rs4 per litre, bringing their respective prices to Rs318 and Rs353.

The latest domestic price reduction comes despite an increase in international crude oil prices, which climbed by more than 1% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Global oil markets reacted to claims by Yemen’s Houthi group that it had targeted Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery. The reported attack heightened concerns about potential disruptions to crude supplies from the Middle East. Brent crude futures touch $93.06 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $82.97 per barrel.