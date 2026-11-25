LAHORE – Residents of Lahore are set to experience electric tram from next week. With a capacity of around 320 passengers and no need for conventional railway tracks, the futuristic transport system is set to bring a new dimension to urban travel, with the proposed route covering the Canal Road corridor from Thokar Niaz Baig towards Harbanspura.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that the much-awaited trackless tram will begin operating on the city’s roads next week. She said the trackless Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) tram was ready to hit Lahore’s streets, describing the development as another step towards modernising Punjab’s transport infrastructure.

Punjab has stepped into a new era of futuristic development and next-generation progress! The arrival of the track-less SRT tram, set to hit the streets of Lahore next week, is another exciting milestone in our journey towards a modern, future-ready Punjab. Every passing day will take our province to new heights of innovation, progress and prosperity, Insha’Allah. Punjab is leading the way! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 25, 2026

Chinese-imported electric vehicle is designed to carry hundreds of passengers without requiring conventional railway tracks or overhead electric wires. Instead, it operates on rubber tyres and uses Virtual Track Technology, combining GPS, digital mapping, onboard sensors and automated guidance to follow a designated route on ordinary roads.

The proposed route includes the Canal Road corridor, stretching from Thokar Niaz Baig towards Harbanspura, covering more than 30 kilometres. Earlier planning reports also mentioned connections involving Kalma Chowk, Gulberg, the Central Business District (CBD), Jail Road and Istanbul Chowk. However, the government has yet to confirm the final operational route and complete list of stops.

The project first gained public attention in August 2025, when Maryam Nawaz took a test ride in the vehicle during its trial phase. The tram had arrived from China around July 2025 and was tested under mixed traffic conditions on routes associated with Ali Town, Muslim Town and Raiwind Road.

Associated with Chinese manufacturer Norinco International, the SRT vehicle consists of three interconnected coaches and can accommodate approximately 320 passengers. It reportedly offers a driving range of around 40 kilometres on a full charge and supports fast-charging technology.

The air-conditioned vehicle is also equipped with modern passenger facilities, including CCTV surveillance and Wi-Fi. Although its navigation system uses automated guidance, the Lahore operation is expected to retain a human driver for safety.

Unlike traditional trams, the SRT does not need dedicated tracks, making it possible to operate on existing roads with comparatively limited fixed infrastructure. The fully electric system is expected to reduce transport-related emissions while offering higher passenger capacity and potentially shorter commuting times.

The new service will complement Lahore’s existing Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train and electric bus networks. It is also part of Punjab’s broader five-year transport modernisation strategy, which includes proposals to introduce similar systems in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, with longer-term expansion plans covering additional cities.

The government has yet to formally disclose ticket prices, service frequency, exact launch date and the final route map.