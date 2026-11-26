ISLAMABAD – Talks between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have concluded, with JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman saying the negotiation process had been completed successfully. He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Speaking to the media outside the Prime Minister’s House, Rehman said his party had run a peaceful movement and that the JI and government committees had prepared the draft together. He congratulated his party’s negotiating committee.

Relief measures

Rehman said the government had informed JI that 20 million people were benefiting from the relief package. Relief had been given for vehicles of 800cc to 1,000cc, while farmers owning up to 12.5 acres would be included in the diesel relief package.

Describing the petroleum levy as an important issue, he said its reduction had been discussed and JI had asked for work on the matter to be completed by the budget. The next budget, he said, should not be built on reliance on the levy. The windfall impact on the levy had fallen from Rs80 to Rs63.

The government had also accepted that vehicles above 1,600cc would not be used for official purposes, he added.

Power bills

Rehman said the issue of independent power producers (IPPs) had also been included in the agreement. The revision of IPP contracts had lowered electricity bills, which had fallen by 30 per cent over the past two years.

More demands to be pursued

He said that although JI had agreed to the deal, it had not backed down from many of its demands. Committees would remain in place to monitor and review its implementation. The government would cut its expenditure and the interest rate would be reduced.

JI would also raise its voice on wheat, sugar and gas issues, he said, noting that wheat was becoming more expensive across the country. The government’s acceptance of four demands did not mean that all demands had been met.

Rehman termed the lack of progress in agriculture a failure of the Punjab government. He said JI would take to the streets against bank interest and would hold a press conference in a day or two to share details of the agreement.

He also announced that a historic public gathering would be held at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore on November 29, where he would unveil the party’s future course of action.