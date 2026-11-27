KARACHI – Gold turned to bullish trend as prices increased, with markets witnessing increase of Rs4,700 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs378,636.

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs378,636, and the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,030 to reach Rs324,619.

The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Latest Price 24-Karat Gold (1 Tola) Rs378,636 24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs324,619 Daily increase (Per Tola) Rs4,700 Daily increase (10 Grams) Rs4,030

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Type Reported Rate Gold Piece – Higher Quote Rs378,500 Gold Piece – Lower Quote Rs377,000 Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote Rs375,500 Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote Rs372,500 22-Karat Gold Rs346,748 21-Karat Gold Rs330,806

Gold Price in Karachi

In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs378,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.

Latest Lahore Silver Rates

Silver Category Reported Selling Quote 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs4,629 Silver 1KG Bar Rs4,500 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs4,850

The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.