LONDON – WhatsApp is bringing one of its much-anticipated features to users, allowing them to schedule messages for automatic delivery at specific date and time.

The new addition means users will no longer have to wait for the perfect moment to send a message, as they can simply write it in advance and let the app deliver it automatically. The feature is expected to work across both individual and group chats, giving users more flexibility in managing their conversations.

Whether it is birthday greeting, an important reminder, a business update or a personal message, users will be able to prepare their messages beforehand and choose exactly when they should be sent.

Another notable aspect is that scheduling will not be restricted to text messages. Users will also be able to schedule links, photos and videos, making the feature useful for a wider range of communication needs.

WhatsApp Message Schedule

Using the new option is relatively simple. After composing a message, users will need to press and hold the send icon instead of tapping it as they normally would. A scheduling window will then appear, allowing them to select their preferred date and delivery time. Once confirmed, the message will be sent automatically when the scheduled time arrives.

WhatsApp will also allow users to manage their scheduled messages. These messages will be accessible through the Chat Info screen, where users can review pending deliveries and delete messages they no longer wish to send.

According to the available details, users will be able to schedule messages at least 10 minutes ahead of the current time, with the maximum scheduling period extending to two weeks. This will allow people to plan important communications well in advance without relying on manual reminders.

The feature may not appear on every account immediately. WhatsApp is reportedly rolling it out globally, with availability expected to expand to all users over the coming weeks. Those who do not see the scheduling option after pressing and holding the send button may simply need to wait for the update to reach their account.

The addition could make everyday communication considerably easier, particularly for users who frequently send reminders, manage group conversations or need to deliver messages at specific times.