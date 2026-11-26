KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves staged strong recovery, crossing $26 billion mark as the country recorded a substantial increase in its external financial holdings over the past 12 months.

The latest figures released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) show that central bank’s foreign exchange reserves reached $21.60 billion during the week ended November 20, 2026, compared with $14.56 billion in November 2025. The increase of around $7.03 billion represents annual growth of 48.3%, marking a significant improvement in the country’s reserve position.

Pakistan’s combined liquid foreign exchange reserves, including commercial banks’ holdings, also climbed to $26.75 billion, up from $19.61 billion recorded a year earlier. This translates into an additional $7.14 billion, or 36.4%, in total reserves. However, the latest weekly figures revealed contrasting development, as Pakistan’s overall reserves declined slightly despite an increase in the central bank’s holdings.

According to SBP’s latest data, total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $26.7495 billion as of November 20, 2026. The central bank accounted for $21.595 billion of the total, while commercial banks held approximately $5.1545 billion in foreign exchange reserves. The figures show scale of Pakistan’s reserve recovery over the past year, with SBP holdings accounting for the overwhelming majority of the increase.

Reserve category November 2026 State Bank of Pakistan $21.595 billion Commercial banks $5.1545 billion Total liquid reserves $26.7495 billion

Despite strong annual performance, Pakistan recorded a marginal decline in its overall foreign exchange reserves during the latest reporting week. SBP reserves increased by $8.5 million, rising from $21.587 billion on November 13 to approximately $21.5955 billion on November 20. However, commercial banks experienced a much larger decline in their foreign currency holdings, which fell by $33.4 million from $5.1879 billion to $5.1545 billion.

The year-on-year comparison reveals an even bigger development for Pakistan’s economy. On November 21, 2025, the SBP held approximately $14.5607 billion in foreign exchange reserves, while the country’s total liquid reserves stood at around $19.605 billion.

Fast forward to November 20, 2026, and the central bank’s holdings had climbed to approximately $21.60 billion, while total reserves reached $26.75 billion.

The comparison indicates that Pakistan accumulated approximately $7.03 billion in additional SBP reserves and another $110.2 million in commercial bank holdings over the 12-month period.

SBP reserves expanded by 48.3%, while commercial banks’ holdings increased by approximately 2.2%. Combined liquid reserves registered annual growth of around 36.4%.

Pakistan’s latest reserve position represents a considerable turnaround compared with the sharp deterioration witnessed during the 2022–23 economic crisis. SBP figures show that total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at approximately $24.40 billion at the end of FY2021. The situation worsened over the next two years, with reserves falling to $15.45 billion in FY2022 before hitting approximately $9.16 billion in FY2023.

The country subsequently witnessed a recovery, with total reserves increasing to $14 billion in FY2024 and $19.27 billion in FY2025. By November 2026, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves had reached $26.75 billion, significantly exceeding the FY2021 level.