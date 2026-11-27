ISLAMABAD – Weekly inflation in the country fell by 0.11 per cent, while the year-on-year rate stood at 9.49pc, according to the latest report of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Of the 51 essential items monitored during the week, prices of 20 increased, nine declined and 22 remained unchanged.

On a week-on-week basis, tomatoes became cheaper by 23.92pc, onions by 21.27pc and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 7.78pc. Petrol prices fell by 2.48pc and diesel by 1.99pc.

Meanwhile, wheat flour became dearer by 5.72pc, eggs by 4.36pc and chicken by 4.14pc. Prices also rose for garlic (1.54pc), broken basmati rice (0.79pc) and potatoes (0.78pc).

On an annual basis, the PBS recorded a sharp increase of 67.49pc in the price of LPG, while wheat flour rose by 53.53pc and chicken by 30.10pc.

Basic quarterly electricity tariffs also increased by 29.33pc year-on-year, high-speed diesel by 22.36pc and petrol by 18.34pc.

According to the report, chilli powder became 15.55pc more expensive over the year, mutton 14.59pc and plain bread 12.85pc.