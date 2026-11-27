CHAKWAL – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that political authority is never permanent, urging young people to focus on national development, public service and making Pakistan proud.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Chakwal University, CM reflected on temporary nature of political power, comparing it to sand slipping through one’s fingers. She said that although the incumbent government had been in office for nearly 1,000 days, holding authority should never be considered a permanent achievement.

Maryam maintained that the real measure of leadership lies in serving the people and delivering meaningful results rather than simply remaining in power.

She termed Chakwal as a land of courageous and patriotic people, noting that many young residents serve in the Pakistan Army and represent the country with distinction. CM also celebrated the achievements of Pakistani astronaut Zeeshan Ali, referring to his journey into space as a remarkable source of pride for Chakwal and the entire nation. She said the achievement demonstrated how young Pakistanis could make their mark on the global stage.

Turning her attention to students, Maryam Nawaz urged the younger generation to develop a positive outlook towards their homeland and avoid unnecessarily portraying Pakistan negatively.

“Never speak ill of your country. We must take pride in our homeland and contribute to its progress,” CM told the students. Her remarks placed particular stress on the responsibilities of the younger generation, pushing for patriotism, achievement and public service as important elements in building Pakistan’s future.