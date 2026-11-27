LAHORE – A 30-year-old woman suffering from drug addiction has died by suicide inside the washroom of a private hospital in Lahore.

According to Lahore police, the incident took place in the Sattokatla area on PIA Road. Police identified the deceased as Saiha Tasleem Mirza, a resident of Defence, who was struggling with drug addiction and had been admitted to the drug rehabilitation centre by her mother a week ago.

Police officials stated that Saiha Mirza went into the washroom and did not return for a long time. Upon checking, she was found hanging, having used her own belt to take her life.

Following the family’s refusal to pursue legal proceedings, police handed the body over to her heirs.

Last month, a woman committed suicide in Chung area over a domestic dispute.

According to the police, the woman consumed a poisonous substance, which resulted in her death.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived the scene, carried out necessary procedures, and transferred the body to the morgue for a post-mortem.