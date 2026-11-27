ISLAMABAD – German airline USC GmbH has decided to launch flight operations in Pakistan, offering more direct options to travellers flying between Pakistan and Europe.

In a significant development for the country’s aviation sector, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has formally accepted the nomination of German airline USC GmbH, clearing an important regulatory step towards the launch of air services between the two countries.

According to details, the airline is initially planning to operate flights to two major Pakistani cities, although the destinations have not yet been disclosed.

Following the acceptance of its nomination, the airline is expected to complete the remaining operational approval requirements before commencing regular flight services.

The airline’s management has indicated that the process for securing the necessary permissions will be completed soon, paving the way for the launch of its operations in Pakistan.

Potential Benefits for Passengers and Aviation Sector

Aviation experts believe the entry of another foreign airline could increase competition in Pakistan’s aviation market and improve direct travel connections for passengers travelling to Germany and other European destinations.

The proposed operations are also expected to create opportunities for the country’s tourism industry and strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and Europe.

Furthermore, the airline’s entry could generate new business and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s aviation sector, particularly in aircraft leasing, ground handling services and local recruitment.