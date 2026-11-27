JUI-F claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had surrendered to the police and left Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Baig area in a police van. However, Lahore Police swiftly rejected the claim, insisting that the veteran politician had not been arrested or taken into custody.

JUI-F Deputy Secretary of Information announced that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had surrendered and departed from Thokar Niaz Baig in a police vehicle. The statement triggered widespread speculation and reports about his possible arrest.

However, DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran dismissed the reports, categorically stating that police had not arrested Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Clarifying the situation, the DIG said the JUI-F chief had proceeded towards his residence along with his convoy and was not in police custody. Meanwhile, police maintained that the overall law and order situation in Lahore remained under control, with authorities closely monitoring developments across the city.

Faisal Kamran also said that traffic on Multan Road and the Motorway continues, adding that commuters were not facing any unusual disruption.

The conflicting accounts have raised questions about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s actual departure from Thokar Niaz Baig, with the JUI-F’s claim of surrender standing in sharp contrast to the police’s categorical denial of an arrest.