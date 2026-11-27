ISLAMABAD – Public schools and colleges across the federal capital will shift to new winter operating hours starting December 1, 2026 as the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued notification.

The updated timetable will stay in place until January 29, 2027.

As detailed in the notification, single-shift institutions will function from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, classes at these schools will run from 8:30 AM until 12:30 PM.

Institutions operating on a double-shift basis will follow a staggered schedule:

Morning Shift: 8:15 AM to 1:15 PM (Monday to Thursday), ending at 12:15 PM on Fridays.

Evening Shift: 1:15 PM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Thursday), and 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Fridays.

Separate schedules have also been specified in the notification for Early Childhood Education (ECE) classes and degree colleges, setting class hours from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Heads of all concerned educational institutions have been directed by the FDE to enforce the revised winter schedule strictly throughout the designated timeframe.