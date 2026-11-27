ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has said that reports that a boat carrying Pakistani migrants capsized off the coast of Libya are yet to be verified.

In a statement issued in response to media reports, Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said: “We have seen some media stories pointing to a reported boat capsizing incident off the coast of Libya. There has been no independent verification of such reports so far. We hope and pray it is not true”.

The FO spokesperson said the Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli was actively pursuing the matter to ascertain the facts, including whether Pakistani nationals were among those involved.

According to the statement, the embassy has contacted relevant Libyan government authorities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other concerned stakeholders to obtain information about the reported incident.

He said further information would be shared as soon as verified details became available.

Unofficial accounts emerging on Wednesday suggest that at least 25 residents of Bajaur district have either lost their lives or remain unaccounted for following a migrant boat accident near Libya.

In a show of grief, communities in the victims’ hometowns held funeral prayers in absentia, drawing participation from residents belonging to various sections of society.

Those attending the prayers called on the government and international humanitarian organisations to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased so their families could receive their remains.