DOHA – Sufiyan Muqeem’s frugal figures of 3/29 helped defending champions Pakistan Shaheens hold Bangladesh A to a below-par total in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Rising Stars Championship 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bat first, last edition’s runners-up managed 232/8 in their 50 overs despite an unbeaten century from Shahadat Hossain.

Bangladesh A made a dismal start, as Ali Raza removed openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (nine) and captain Saif Hassan (two) inside five overs with only 15 runs on the board.

Hossain then took charge, anchoring a 95-run third-wicket stand with Mahidul Islam Ankon, who made 42 off 78 balls before falling to Muqeem on the first delivery of the 28th over.

Muqeem struck twice in his next over, dismissing Afif Hossain (five) and Shabbir Rahman (zero) to leave Bangladesh A at 118/5.

Hossain found much-needed support in SM Meherob, with the pair adding a crucial 52 runs for the sixth wicket. Hasan Nawaz broke the stand in the 41st over, removing Meherob for a 36-ball 28 that included two fours. He struck again in the same over, having Md Rubel caught behind to reduce the side to 170/7.

Hossain stood firm and added valuable late runs alongside Rakibul Hasan (10) and Ripon Mondol (19 not out). He top-scored with 103 off 118 deliveries, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Muqeem was the pick of the Shaheens bowlers, taking three wickets for 29 runs in his 10 overs. Ali and Nawaz claimed two apiece, while Ahmed Daniyal took one.