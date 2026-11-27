ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye move ahead to strengthen emerging defence partnership, with senior political and military officials from the three countries gathering in Islamabad for crucial talks on collective security, military coordination and intelligence cooperation.

The high-level meeting of Strategic Political Defence Committee, operating under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, is focused on translating the three nations’ mutual defence commitment into practical arrangements. Foreign ministers, defence ministers and army chiefs from all three countries are participating in the discussions, signalling the growing importance attached to the trilateral security partnership.

A key focus of the Islamabad meeting is developing a coordinated framework through which the three countries can respond to potential security threats. Officials are discussing mechanisms for joint defence planning, closer coordination among relevant institutions and practical steps to strengthen military cooperation.

The talks are also examining how the collective defence commitment can be implemented through structured arrangements rather than remaining a political declaration.

The reported increase in Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia has added another important dimension to the meeting. Participants are reportedly considering possible joint response strategies alongside broader regional security challenges. Intelligence-sharing arrangements are also among the key subjects under discussion, with the three countries exploring ways to improve information exchange and security coordination.

Beyond immediate security concerns, the three governments are assessing how the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement could evolve into a functioning regional security arrangement. The discussions are centred on institutional coordination, integrated defence planning and the development of joint strategies to strengthen the military capabilities of all three partners.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, 2026, at Qasr Al-Safa in Makkah. The landmark agreement was signed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Its central provision establishes that an armed attack against any one of the three signatories will be treated as an attack against all three.

According to the joint declaration, the agreement aims to strengthen collective defence capabilities, expand military cooperation and contribute to regional peace and stability. Saudi and Turkish officials have previously stressed that the arrangement is not directed against any particular country or group. They have also clarified that it is not intended to replace existing bilateral or multilateral defence agreements.

Islamabad consultations show an important test of how effectively the three countries can turn their defence commitments into coordinated action. With collective security, intelligence cooperation and joint military planning featuring prominently on the agenda, the emerging partnership could have wider implications for the regional security landscape.