QUETTA – JUI-F alleged that its top leaders, including provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasey and opposition leader Younis Zehri, were placed under house arrest, while scores of party workers were detained across the region.

Political tensions intensified across Balochistan after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) accused authorities of detaining senior party leaders and launching a crackdown on its workers following province-wide protests that brought several major highways to a standstill.

JUI-F Balochistan chief Maulana Abdul Wasey alleged that he, opposition leader in the Balochistan Assembly Younis Zehri, and three other lawmakers had been placed under house arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions. Those reportedly confined to their homes include Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, Asghar Tareen, chairman of the Balochistan Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, and MPA Zafar Agha.

Wasey also claimed that authorities had detained dozens of JUI-F leaders and party workers in different parts of the province, including Quetta, Hub and Kalat. He alleged that arrests had taken place across several districts as the government moved against those involved in the demonstrations.

The allegations have raised questions about the government’s response to the protests and the measures taken against the opposition party’s leadership.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner said the matter fell within the police’s jurisdiction and advised contacting the relevant police authorities. Quetta SSP Operations Ziaullah Mandokhail neither confirmed nor rejected the allegations.

The controversy follows a province-wide protest campaign announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, during which demonstrators blocked several major highways connecting Balochistan with other parts of the country.

The affected routes included Quetta-Karachi, Quetta-Taftan, Quetta-Jacobabad, Quetta-Chaman, Quetta-Zhob and Quetta-Loralai highways. The road blockades continued until late at night, disrupting movement along key transportation routes.

With JUI-F now alleging the detention of its provincial leadership and widespread arrests of party workers, the situation has added another layer of political confrontation in Balochistan.