LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has put off its November 29 rally in Lahore by a week.

According to a party spokesperson, the rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan ground has been postponed because of the presence in the city of Sikh pilgrims, who are in Pakistan for celebrations marking the 557th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It will now be held on December 6.

The JI had announced the rally for Sunday, November 29, to demand a reduction in the prices of petroleum products and LPG. However, it was unable to obtain permission owing to the pilgrims’ arrival and stay in Lahore, prompting the party to change the date.

Sikh pilgrims from India will arrive at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore from Kartarpur on the evening of November 28. They will stay in the city on November 29 and 30 before leaving for India on December 1.