ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s new Rs. 200 commemorative coin honours spiritual leader Pujya Mata Sahib Hasi Devi on her 200th birth anniversary, bringing renewed attention to remarkable legacy of compassion, selfless service and interfaith harmony.

The federal government issued special Rs200 commemorative coin to mark 200th birth anniversary of Pujya Mata Sahib Hasi Devi, Hindu spiritual personality whose life and humanitarian services left a lasting impression on the religious history of Sindh.

The coin is being made available to the public through exchange counters at all field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC). The initiative brings national recognition to a woman spiritual leader whose legacy is closely associated with religious devotion, charitable work and interfaith harmony.

The commemorative coin has been manufactured from cupro-nickel, consisting of 75 per cent copper and 25 per cent nickel. It measures 30 millimetres in diameter and weighs 13.50 grams. Its front design features Pakistan’s crescent and star emblem at the centre, accompanied by the country’s name in Urdu, the year 2026 and two upward-curving wheat sprigs. The denomination of Rs. 200 is displayed alongside the emblem, with the word ‘Rupia’ inscribed in Urdu on the opposite side.

The reverse side carries an illustration of Puj Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Sindh. The name of Mata Sahib Hasi Devi appears along the upper circumference, while the words ‘200th Birth Anniversary’ are inscribed below. The years 1826 and 2026 flank the image, representing the bicentenary of her birth.

Born in 1826 in Khanpur Mehar, Sindh, Mata Sahib Hasi Devi occupies a distinctive position in the history of the Shadani spiritual tradition. She became the fifth spiritual head of Shadani Darbar in 1852, following the death of her husband, Sant Tansukhram Sahib, who had served as the institution’s fourth spiritual leader.

For 57 years, she guided institution and remained associated with its spiritual and humanitarian activities. On April 30, 1909, she entrusted the spiritual seat to Sant Manglaram Sahib, bringing her long period of leadership to a close. Her life is remembered for devotion, humility, compassion and an unwavering commitment to serving humanity.

Among the most remarkable accounts associated with Mata Sahib Hasi Devi is her humanitarian response to a devastating famine in Sindh. Historical and local accounts credit her with organising uninterrupted food distribution, known as anna sewa, for more than six months during the crisis. Thousands of people reportedly received meals through these efforts, without discrimination based on religion or community.