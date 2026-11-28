ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s auto market witnessed major price shake-up as Sazgar Engineering slashed prices across its Haval and Tank plug-in hybrid lineup, with PHEV becoming cheaper around Rs4 million.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited announced price reductions for all four GWM plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) currently offered in the country. The latest revision brings millions of rupees in savings for prospective buyers, with the flagship Tank 500 PHEV receiving the biggest reduction. The announcement comes as the government moves towards introducing a new tax framework aimed at encouraging the adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

New Prices

Under the revised pricing structure, the Tank 500 PHEV has witnessed a massive reduction of Rs. 3.8 million, bringing its ex-factory price down from Rs. 22.5 million to Rs. 18.7 million.

Haval H6 PHEV lineup has also received considerable price adjustments, although the extent of the cuts varies between variants.

Vehicle Old Price New Price Savings Tank 500 PHEV Rs. 22,500,000 Rs. 18,700,000 Rs. 3,800,000 Haval H6 PHEV GT Rs. 12,949,000 Rs. 11,995,000 Rs. 954,000 Haval H6 PHEV Hi4 AWD Rs. 12,895,000 Rs. 11,295,000 Rs. 1,600,000 Haval H6 PHEV FWD Rs. 10,849,000 Rs. 10,449,000 Rs. 400,000

Tank 500 PHEV has recorded the largest reduction in both monetary and percentage terms, with its price falling by approximately 16.9%.

The company extended the revised pricing to existing customers whose vehicles have not yet been delivered. According to the company’s communication circulated to dealerships, customers with pending bookings will receive the benefit of the new prices regardless of whether they have made partial or complete payments.

This means buyers who booked their vehicles at the previous rates will not have to bear the higher prices simply because their deliveries are still pending. The latest price reductions are closely linked to the government’s proposed Auto Industry Policy 2026–31, which aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and other new energy vehicles in Pakistan.

As per government’s EV policy, Proposed sales tax on PHEV is 9%, REEVs’s Proposed sales tax is at 6% and BEVs Proposed sales tax stays at 1%.

The auto giant appears to have moved ahead of formal policy implementation by incorporating the anticipated tax benefits into its vehicle pricing. The company is being described as the first automaker in Pakistan to pass on the expected benefits of the proposed NEV incentives through direct retail price reductions.

The proposed policy has not yet completed the formal approval process. Federal cabinet approval, relevant legislative measures and official notifications remain necessary before the new taxation framework can be fully implemented. Earlier stages of the policy process have also involved IMF-related consultations. Beyond the price reductions, the GWM lineup offers varying electric driving capabilities, making the revised prices particularly significant for customers considering a transition towards electrified mobility.

The H6 PHEV GT stands out with a significantly higher claimed NEDC range of approximately 183 kilometres, supported by its larger battery configuration. Meanwhile, the Tank 500 PHEV offers an estimated real-world electric driving range of around 80–90 kilometres, depending on driving conditions.

The proposed Auto Policy 2026–31 goes beyond reducing vehicle taxation. Its broader objectives include promoting local NEV adoption, improving access to vehicle financing, increasing financing limits for electric vehicles and introducing additional incentives for the sector.