ISLAMABAD – Police in the federal capital city recorded big drop in crime-related calls received through Police Rescue 15, with the total number falling by 32% in 2026.

The encouraging figures show continued efforts by Islamabad Police to strengthen law enforcement, improve crime prevention and improve public safety across the federal capital. The decline across all ten reported crime categories shows progress in addressing different forms of criminal activity and reinforces the importance of sustained policing and community protection.

All ten categories witnessed drop in calls while major improvement was recorded in car theft, which declined by 65%, from 277 calls to 96. Dacoity calls fell by 57%, from 21 to 9, while snatching decreased by 45%, from 1,031 to 563. Bike snatching also registered 40% drop, from 261 to 156 calls.

Robbery calls declined by 29%, from 1,476 to 1,047, while burglary witnessed an 18% decrease, falling from 1,170 to 962. Motorcycle theft, which accounted for the highest number of calls among the reported categories, also showed a substantial decline of 31%, from 2,885 to 1,992.

Other encouraging improvements included a 28% reduction in other vehicle theft calls, from 29 to 21, a 43% decrease in car snatching, from 7 to 4, and a 6% decline in murder-related calls, from 34 to 32.

These figures shows more than numbers as they speaks of encouraging progress in collective effort to make Islamabad a safer place to live, work and travel. Every reduction represents fewer calls for police assistance and offers a positive indication of the direction of public safety efforts.

Islamabad Police remains committed to maintaining law and order, strengthening its response mechanisms, intensifying preventive measures and ensuring the protection of citizens and their property. The continued focus on professional policing, vigilance and public cooperation will remain central to building a secure environment throughout the capital.

Islamabad also earned international recognition for its quality of life, surpassing global cities such as Paris, New York and London in Numbeo’s 2026 Mid-Year Quality of Life Index. With safety emerging as one of its key strengths, the ranking shows capital’s growing reputation as a secure and attractive city to live in.