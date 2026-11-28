KARACHI – Pakistani actor Omair Rana has revealed an interesting connection with fellow actress Durefishan Saleem, disclosing that she had once been a student of his wife before they worked together in the entertainment industry.

Speaking during a morning show on a private television channel, Rana shared his experience of working with the actress and recalled that he had known her long before they became co-stars.

Responding to a question about his experience working alongside Durefishan, the actor described it as wonderful, adding that his previous familiarity with her gave him an understanding of her personality and family background.

He praised the actress for her education, broad-mindedness, pleasant behaviour, dedication and commitment to her profession.

Rana also spoke warmly about his interactions with younger Pakistani actors, saying he enjoys working with talented performers. He added that the cast shared a friendly atmosphere while working together on the popular drama.

Recounting some light-hearted moments from the sets, the actor said he particularly enjoyed teasing fellow performer Bilal Abbas.

Rana said Durefishan would often burst into laughter whenever he joked about Bilal, sometimes finding it difficult to control her reaction.

He further recalled that the playful exchanges occasionally became so amusing that director Farooq Rind had to intervene and ask them to stop.