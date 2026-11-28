KARACHI – The death toll from the collapse of a six-storey under-construction building near Baloch Colony has surged to 11 after rescue teams recovered three more bodies from the debris on Saturday.

The building collapsed on Wednesday after being constructed illegally on a residential plot, leaving three people dead and 14 others injured. Subsequent recovery operations resulted in additional fatalities, with the toll reaching eight by Friday before the latest recoveries.

At least eight people are still feared trapped, according to information provided by their relatives at a registration desk established near the site.

Rescue personnel from Rescue 1122 and the Urban Search and Rescue team are continuing efforts to clear the wreckage and locate missing individuals. Teams have been using specialised cutting equipment to remove twisted steel bars and other obstacles while carefully searching through the debris.

Separately, the Karachi Commissioner’s Office has informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that 516 buildings have been sealed across the city as part of an ongoing campaign against illegal constructions, according to a report updated until November 27.

The report also detailed action against 262 buildings under construction in different districts. Authorities sealed 158 of these structures, issued notices to 12 and found construction suspended at one location.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has instructed deputy commissioners to maintain inspections and take legal action against those involved in unauthorised construction.

Earlier, rescuers pulled 28-year-old Muhammad Adil alive from beneath the collapsed structure after 54 hours. Rescue 1122 described the operation as a major breakthrough.

Adil reportedly informed rescuers that two other people might still be alive nearby. However, searches in the area he identified did not lead to their recovery.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the survivor’s rescue and directed relevant departments to continue the operation using all available resources.

Following the tragedy, the chief minister ordered the removal of Sindh Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad, East Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Abbasi and SSP East Zubair Sheikh. He also directed the suspension of 16 SBCA officials and an inquiry into their conduct.

Police were instructed to arrest the building owner, Salman Tahir, and builder Zeeshan. The architect and structural engineer were also ordered to be included in the investigation to examine compliance with approved construction plans and safety regulations.