LAHORE – Air pollution in Lahore has reached hazardous levels, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 402, placing it at the top of the global ranking of major cities for air pollution.

According to real-time data recorded by IQAir between 8am and 9am on November 28, Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted major city, followed by Kabul with an AQI of 304, Delhi at 277, Dubai at 168 and Kathmandu at 166.

The city’s air quality has deteriorated to a level considered hazardous to human health, raising concerns over the potential impact of prolonged exposure to polluted air.

PM2.5 was identified as the main pollutant, with its concentration reaching 275 micrograms per cubic metre.

Air quality readings from different monitoring stations across Lahore showed even higher pollution levels in several areas.

Allama Iqbal Town B recorded the highest AQI of 671, followed by ARM at 543 and ARC, Lahore, at 461. Bedian Thethar Road registered an AQI of 408, while A Block in Model Town recorded 392.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels, including Barki Road at 366, Barki at 348, Burki Road Paragon at 328, B Block in DHA Phase 5 at 297 and Askari 10 at 267.

The readings highlight the widespread nature of air pollution across the provincial capital, with several neighbourhoods experiencing extremely poor air quality.

At the time of the reported readings, the temperature in Lahore stood at 20 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 4 kilometres per hour and humidity at 24 per cent.