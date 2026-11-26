A major labor union within India’s Bollywood film industry has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to block an upcoming Pakistani show from streaming on Netflix in the country.

Additionally, the organization is calling for new legislation to permanently bar entertainment originating from Pakistan from being broadcast in India.

Featuring a cast of leading Pakistani actors, the series—titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo”—marks Netflix’s debut original production in the Urdu language. Its initial installment is slated to premiere on the platform on December 4.

“No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens,” the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) said in a letter to the Modi administration.

Earlier, Netflix has released the official trailer for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, being introduced as Pakistan’s first Netflix original series.

The trailer has received an encouraging response from Pakistani and Indian audiences, with viewers praising its star-studded cast, storyline and production.

Based on a story of love and betrayal, the series brings together several prominent names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, with the actors appearing in distinctive roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the romantic chemistry between Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, while Mahira Khan is seen portraying a bold and unconventional character.

Fans of popular television drama Mann Mayal will also be excited to see Maya Ali and Hamza Ali Abbasi sharing the screen once again. Meanwhile, Hania Aamir is set to take on a negative role, while Iqra Aziz and Ahad Raza Mir will appear together in leading roles.

Following the trailer’s release, social media users have been expressing their excitement and appreciation for the series, particularly highlighting its impressive ensemble cast, engaging storyline and production quality.

The series is based on the novel by renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Momina Duraid.