RAWALPINDI – Security forces have eliminated 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists in multiple intelligence based operations in Nushki, Sevi, Panjgur and Kech district of Balochistan from November 20 to 23.

ISPR said the operations are part of the ongoing counter terrorism campaign.

It said a terrorist hideout was targeted in Nushki district on November 20. After intense engagement eight terrorist belonging to Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan were neutralised. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from killed terrorists.

“On 21 November, in Sevi district terrorist movement was intercepted and two terrorists belonging to Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan were killed,” read the statement.

In two other engagements on 22/ 23 November in Panjgur and Kech district, terrorist hideouts were busted and two terrorists belonging to Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan were killed.

The military’s media wing said relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.