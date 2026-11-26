BAJAUR – Dozens of individuals, including approximately 35 young men from the Bajaur district of Pakistan, are feared dead or missing after a migrant boat capsized near Libya, though the incident has yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Reports said grief-stricken families are demanding immediate action from the government and international organizations to repatriate the bodies of the victims.

According to affected families, the ill-fated vessel carrying Europe-bound migrants met with the accident in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Saturday, November 21.

Nasir Khan, a resident of Loi Mamund tehsil, stated that while neither the Pakistani nor Italian governments—nor international media and aid agencies—have officially verified the incident, information received from the victims’ travel agents indicates the boat went down last Saturday.

Javed Khan, a local elder from the Larkholozo area of Loi Mamund, also confirmed that around 11 youths from his locality were among those affected by the tragedy.

Reports indicated that the total number of victims could be around 35, with most of the affected youths aged between 20 and 27. The young men hailed from various areas within Bajaur’s Loi Mamund and Salarzai tehsils.

The victims identified from Salarzai tehsil include Waheedullah, Rahatullah, Pazeerullah, Naimatullah, Sherdad, Abdul Manan, and Izharullah. Those identified from Loi Mamund tehsil include Mansoor, Irshad, Arifullah, Zakir, Suleman, Naimatullah, Asif, Junaid, Latif Khan, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Khan, Salahuddin, Sanaullah, Bilal Khan, Inayat Khan, Inayatullah, Junaid Khan, and Jalal Khan.

To date, the federal government, the Foreign Office, and international bodies have not issued an official confirmation regarding the accident or the exact casualty count.

However, Member of the National Assembly from Bajaur and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Districts, Mubarak Zeb Khan, stated that he is in continuous contact with the Pakistani embassy and officials from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis regarding the matter.