LAHORE – Political tensions flare up in Punjab as JUI-F slammed Punjab government of targeting opposition leaders, with MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri among those reportedly detained ahead of November 26 gathering.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) accused provincial administration of launching crackdown against its leadership just hours before a major political rally in Sargodha, claiming that several senior figures have been arrested and police raids are underway at the homes of other party officials.

The reported arrests have triggered a strong reaction from the opposition party, which has warned of serious consequences if its detained leaders and workers are not released immediately.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said Punjab Police have taken several prominent party representatives into custody, including MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Punjab chapter chief Maulana Amjad Khan and Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam (JTI) central president Malik Owais. The party also claimed that law enforcement teams were conducting raids at the residences of additional office-bearers, raising fears that more arrests could follow before the November 26 gathering.

Ghauri questioned the government’s approach towards opposition politics and demanded an immediate end to the reported crackdown. He asked whether the country had effectively come under martial law, questioning why opposition parties were allegedly facing restrictions on organising public meetings while the ruling party continued its political activities.

Taking a direct swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the JUI-F spokesperson questioned the apparent difference in treatment between the government and opposition, arguing that political gatherings should be equally permitted for all parties. He added that JUI-F’s decision to pursue its political campaign within constitutional and legal boundaries should not be viewed as a weakness. He claimed that the latest developments had exposed the contradictions of what he termed Pakistan’s hybrid democratic system.

Ghauri also alleged that party leaders and workers were being taken into custody without arrest warrants, describing the reported actions as an attack on democratic rights and constitutional principles.

The spokesperson warned that the Punjab government would be held responsible for any deterioration in the political or law and order situation resulting from the arrests.

Earlier this week, a petition was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the recovery of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after Punjab Police allegedly restricted his movement and deployed personnel outside his residence in Lahore’s Chuhng area.

The plea claims police effectively placed the opposition leader under house arrest and prevented him from attending a lawyers’ convention organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association. Although police later removed containers blocking access roads, Fazlur Rehman addressed the gathering through a video link instead.