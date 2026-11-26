CAIRO – At least 31 people were killed and 21 others injured after a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a busy highway in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

The incident occurred on the main Ring Road in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, where the petroleum-laden vehicle overturned above a tunnel.

The resulting fire spread rapidly, engulfing numerous nearby vehicles. Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the scene.

According to Egypt’s Public Prosecution, the blaze destroyed 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles. Eyewitness Ali Youssef stated that several vehicles were completely burned out with occupants still inside, as the flames spread too quickly for them to escape.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health deployed 39 ambulances to the site to assist with rescue efforts, while emergency teams and security personnel secured and inspected the affected area. To identify victims who remain unrecognizable, the Public Prosecution has ordered the collection of DNA samples. Authorities noted that efforts are still underway to compile final details regarding the casualties and property damage.

Following the tragedy, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Road accidents remain a major issue in Egypt, often attributed to speeding, weak enforcement of traffic laws, and poor road conditions.

According to official data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), road accident fatalities in Egypt rose by 10.8 percent in 2025 to reach 5,829, up from 5,260 in 2024.