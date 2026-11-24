JIUQUAN – China has named Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali among three-member crew of its upcoming Shenzhou-24 space mission, marking a historic milestone as he prepares to become the first foreign astronaut to visit the country’s Tiangong space station.

China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday that Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi will join Ali for the crewed mission, with Tang appointed as commander. The three astronauts will serve as spacecraft pilot, flight engineer and payload specialist, respectively.

Ali’s selection marks a major breakthrough in China’s international space cooperation, as Pakistan prepares to become the first foreign country represented by an astronaut aboard the Tiangong space station.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will serve as the payload specialist during the mission, making history as the first foreign astronaut to travel to China’s independently operated space station.

His participation represents a significant step in Pakistan-China cooperation in space exploration and opens a new chapter in the country’s involvement in international human spaceflight programmes. Mission commander Tang Hongbo brings considerable spaceflight experience, having previously participated in China’s Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-17 crewed missions. With Shenzhou-24, Tang is set to become the first astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong space station three times.

Meanwhile, Wu Yi, who belongs to China’s third batch of astronauts, will undertake his first spaceflight mission as the flight engineer.

Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday, November 25, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the China Manned Space Agency, announced the launch schedule during a press conference on Tuesday.

The mission will carry the three astronauts to the Tiangong space station, with Ali’s participation expected to mark a historic first in the station’s international crew programme.