ISLAMABAD – TikTok craze brings legal trouble for Sargodha social media influencer who dressed up in a police uniform to shoot videos despite having no affiliation with the department.

The woman identified as Ishrat, was recording TikTok videos at the main entrance of Sargodha Police Lines. The unusual incident took place on November 25, when security personnel stationed at the Police Lines gate stopped the woman after becoming suspicious of her identity and uniform.

According to the FIR, the woman identified herself as Ishrat, a resident of Sillanwali, District Sargodha, was wearing a police uniform and initially claimed to be a serving police employee. However, her claim reportedly fell apart when she failed to produce an official police identification card or provide credible details of her posting.

During a search carried out by Lady Constable Saira Mansoor, police recovered a Motorola mobile phone, a SIM card and Rs3,710 in cash. What reportedly raised further suspicion was the content stored on the mobile phone. Police found pictures and videos showing the woman posing in police uniform, along with an image of her CNIC.

During questioning, Ishrat reportedly told investigators that she had come to Police Lines to meet Constable Ali Usman Shah, who was posted at RMP Police Lines and had allegedly invited her because of their personal acquaintance. Further inquiries revealed, that she was not a member of the Police Department and had allegedly been using a police utility uniform for the past two to three years to make TikTok videos as a hobby.

Police alleged that by wearing the official uniform and presenting herself as a police employee despite having no departmental affiliation, the woman had committed offences relating to impersonation and the fraudulent use of official attire.

Inspector Shazia Noorain prepared written complaint and sent it to the concerned police station through Constable Muhammad Irfan for registration of a criminal case. Police registered case under Sections 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), covering impersonation of a public servant and wearing official garb with fraudulent intent.

The case raised questions about misuse of police uniforms on social media and the potential risks linked with individuals presenting themselves as law-enforcement personnel without authorisation.