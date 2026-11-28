CHARSADDA – An 18-year-old woman who had survived a gang rape earlier this year was killed alongside her husband within the jurisdiction of the Sardheri police station, authorities confirmed.

Police have registered a formal murder case following the incident. According to officials, the deceased woman, identified as Laila Noor, was subjected to a gang rape at gunpoint by four suspects on September 11.

Following the initial assault, police had successfully arrested three of the nominated suspects in connection with the case.

Investigators revealed that one of the arrested suspects, identified as Taimoor, was subsequently released on bail by a court. Upon his release, Taimoor, along with three accomplices, allegedly targeted and killed Laila Noor and her husband, Haris Khan.

All four nominated suspects fled the scene immediately after committing the double murder. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a formal complaint lodged by Ayaz Khan, the father of the slain husband.

Special raiding teams have been formed to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.