LAHORE – Lahoris are paying for fuel they never actually received. Behind seemingly normal petrol pumps was an alleged digital scam involving a mobile application called Home Load and electronic control devices that manipulated fuel dispensing machines.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested 14 suspects and sealed four petrol pumps across Lahore after uncovering a digital system allegedly used to short-change customers by up to 30 per cent. The operation targeted petrol stations in Johar Town, Lahore Cantt, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Bund Road, where investigators recovered 10 digital fuel-control devices and 14 mobile phones during raids.

The probe revealed that the suspects were using a mobile app called “Home Load” to remotely manipulate fuel dispensing machines. The technology allegedly allowed petrol pump operators to deliver between 10 and 30 per cent less fuel than customers had paid for, while the machines continued to display apparently normal readings.

According to NCCIA, the devices were programmed to alter electronic signals and fuel-dispensing mechanisms in a way that could evade routine inspections. Even checks conducted by district administration officials reportedly failed to expose the manipulation, as the machines appeared to meet prescribed measurement standards.

Investigators said the system was being used on regular petrol and diesel dispensers, rather than high-octane fuel pumps. The scale of alleged operation is staggering. The four petrol stations are suspected of generating approximately Rs400 million in illicit profits within just one year by systematically supplying customers with less fuel than they purchased.

The investigation also led to arrest of two developers allegedly involved in creating the mobile application. Their identification helped authorities trace and seal the four petrol stations. Another suspect, accused of manufacturing and installing the electronic control devices, has also been taken into custody.

The agency approached Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), sending formal letters seeking the suspension of the licences of the petrol pumps implicated in the alleged scam.

The case has raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of fuel dispensing infrastructure to digital manipulation and the effectiveness of existing inspection mechanisms. It also raises questions about whether similar systems may have been installed at other petrol stations across the city.