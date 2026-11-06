Islamabad Petrol Pump Fraud Exposed as Electronic Devices used to Cheat Motorists

ISLAMABAD – A major fuel measurement scam rocked Pakistan’s federal capital after authorities uncovered alleged manipulation at petrol pumps, where unsuspecting motorists were being charged for fuel they never actually received.

Islamabad district administration has sealed six petrol pumps and more than 40 dispensing nozzles, exposing serious irregularities in the quantity of petrol and diesel supplied to consumers.

The operation also revealed the alleged use of sophisticated electronic devices to manipulate fuel measurements, raising concerns about how motorists could have been losing money without even realising it. The routine inspections turned into a major enforcement operation when inspection teams discovered electronic equipment allegedly designed to interfere with fuel dispensing systems.

According to district administration officials, these devices were being used to alter measurements, allowing customers to receive less fuel than the amount displayed or paid for. Authorities immediately sealed two petrol pumps linked to electronic measurement manipulation and arrested staff members allegedly involved in the practice.

It also intensified scrutiny of petrol pump operations across Islamabad, particularly over the possibility of motorists being overcharged through concealed measurement irregularities. As inspections expanded across the capital, enforcement teams identified further irregularities, resulting in action against six petrol pumps and the sealing of more than 40 fuel dispensing nozzles.

Officials are now examining dispensing equipment and comparing recorded fuel quantities with the actual volume delivered to customers. The inspections cover both petrol and diesel, with authorities focusing on detecting discrepancies that could lead to financial losses for consumers.

Taking notice of the violations, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has ordered comprehensive inspections of all petrol pumps operating within the federal capital. Inspection teams have been directed to verify dispensing systems and ensure that motorists receive the full quantity of fuel corresponding to their payments.

The district administration has made it clear that enforcement operations will continue against petrol pumps found involved in short-measuring fuel or manipulating dispensing equipment.