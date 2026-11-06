Pakistan University Students inspired by Netflix’s Money Heist Rob Rs20 Crore from National Bank

QUETTA – A sensational Rs20 Crore bank robbery in Balochistan took a dramatic turn after police uncovered a suspected criminal gang involving university students who are said to be inspired by Netflix’s hit crime series Money Heist.

Three young men, including alleged mastermind who reportedly imagined himself as “The Professor” from popular Spanish series, have been arrested in connection with the February 2025 robbery at a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch in Uthal, Lasbela district.

What initially appeared to be a possible militant operation eventually led investigators to a group of educated young men who were reportedly university classmates, childhood friends and relatives. Police identified alleged mastermind as Zohaib, while his suspected accomplices were named as Ghulam Murtaza and Bilal Akram. Two other suspects, identified as Jawad and Hameed, also referred to in some accounts as Bilal Hameed, remain at large.

According to investigators, Zohaib chalked out plan after watching productions, and was fascinated by fictional criminal mastermind “The Professor”. To execute their plan, the suspects allegedly obtained a red Toyota Surf, repainted it black and arranged counterfeit Frontier Corps (FC) uniforms to impersonate security personnel.

Investigators revealed that the fake uniforms had been ordered online from abroad as part of the elaborate preparations. The armed robbery unfolded on a February morning in 2025, between approximately 8:30 am and 9:00 am, when the suspects stormed the National Bank branch in Uthal and escaped with approximately Rs20.2 crore.

Local cops reportedly chased fleeing suspects for nearly 15 kilometres before confronting them in a remote wooded area. Instead of surrendering, the armed men allegedly opened fire on the pursuing police officer. Yar Muhammad sustained two bullet injuries, including one close to his eye, and subsequently lost vision in one eye.

The suspects then reportedly set their getaway vehicle on fire to destroy evidence before escaping into the surrounding mountains. The violent encounter and organised escape initially raised suspicions that members of a banned militant organisation might have been involved. However, the investigation eventually took an unexpected direction.

A major breakthrough emerged when investigators began examining financial transactions connected to the suspects. Police discovered that Zohaib’s bank account, which previously held only a few thousand rupees, had suddenly recorded transactions exceeding Rs170 million following the robbery.

The extraordinary movement of money became a crucial lead in tracing the alleged criminal operation. Investigators also identified approximately Rs30 million transferred to the account of a local businessman named Krishna, reportedly for Easypaisa and other financial transactions.

The businessman subsequently recorded his statement with investigators. Police suspect that a substantial portion of the stolen funds was invested in businesses and expensive assets rather than being kept as cash. The alleged investments included a petrol station, public transport operations and luxury vehicles.

The investigation led police to recover several valuable items allegedly purchased using the stolen money. Among the seized assets were two Honda Civic cars, a cargo rickshaw, a Unique motorcycle, mobile phones and a substantial quantity of weapons. Police also recovered counterfeit Frontier Corps uniforms believed to have been used during the robbery.

According to police, Zohaib and Ghulam Murtaza were fourth-semester students at Lasbela University in Uthal, while Bilal Akram had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in 2025. The suspects, reportedly aged between 24 and 26, belong to Kalat district.

Investigators revealed that Bilal Akram and Murtaza were Zohaib’s cousins, while the two absconding suspects were among his childhood friends and former university associates. Police believe the five men used their close personal relationships to coordinate the robbery and conceal their alleged activities.

Police are also looking into more details like whether Zohaib’s brother or other individuals played any role in concealing, transferring or investing the stolen money. Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to arrest the two remaining suspects and recover the outstanding funds.