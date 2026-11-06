Pak Field Marshal hosts Sudan’s Interior Minister to boost joints Efforts against Terrorism, Security Threats

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Sudan vowed fresh efforts towards stronger security cooperation, with counterterrorism, emerging regional threats and closer institutional coordination taking centre stage during a high-level meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ISPR said Friday.

Sudan’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as both countries explored ways to expand their strategic and security engagement. The discussions came amid evolving regional and global security challenges, highlighting the importance of closer coordination between the two countries to address shared threats.

A major focus of the meeting was strengthening bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, security affairs and institutional collaboration. Both sides agreed on the importance of reinforcing existing ties and identifying new opportunities for cooperation to respond more effectively to emerging security challenges.

Sudanese interior minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and praised the enduring brotherly relationship between Islamabad and Khartoum.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, meanwhile, reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to deepen engagement with Sudan, emphasising that sustained cooperation was essential for addressing common security concerns. The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on changing international security dynamics and explore avenues for greater coordination between their respective institutions.

The high-level interaction underscored Pakistan and Sudan’s mutual commitment to strengthening longstanding relations, particularly as both nations seek closer cooperation on security and counterterrorism challenges.