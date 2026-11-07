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Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 7 November 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Nov 7, 2026
Gold Unchanged At Rs425636 Per Tola Silver Falls By Rs86

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an unexpected decline in previous session as the precious metal lost shine following recent surge in the domestic bullion market.

On 7 November 2026, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs429,136 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs367,914.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price
Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs429,136
Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams Rs367,914
Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs393,375
Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs375,494
Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs321,852

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs393,375 Rs375,494 Rs321,852
Per Gram Rs33,725 Rs32,192 Rs27,594
Per 10 Grams Rs337,255 Rs321,925 Rs275,936
Per Ounce Rs1,048,979 Rs1,001,298 Rs858,255

Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.

Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.

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