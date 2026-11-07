Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 7 November 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an unexpected decline in previous session as the precious metal lost shine following recent surge in the domestic bullion market.
On 7 November 2026, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs429,136 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs367,914.
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold (24K)
|Per Tola
|Rs429,136
|Gold (24K)
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs367,914
|Gold (22K)
|Per Tola
|Rs393,375
|Gold (21K)
|Per Tola
|Rs375,494
|Gold (18K)
|Per Tola
|Rs321,852
Latest Gold Rates
|Gold Weight
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs393,375
|Rs375,494
|Rs321,852
|Per Gram
|Rs33,725
|Rs32,192
|Rs27,594
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs337,255
|Rs321,925
|Rs275,936
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,048,979
|Rs1,001,298
|Rs858,255
Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.
Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.