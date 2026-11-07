Iran reports attacks on Qeshm Island as Trump issues fresh warnings amid escalating tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian media have reported two missile attacks on Qeshm Island, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for shooting down a US MQ-1 drone near the island, describing it as the 16th drone targeted.

In a separate statement, the IRGC claimed that two oil tankers were destroyed after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian force, both vessels had attempted to use unauthorised shipping routes.

Meanwhile, US television anchor Jake Tapper has reported details of a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump, during which the American leader allegedly advised Iranian civilians to remain inside their homes.

According to Tapper, Trump warned that it was unsafe for people to venture outdoors in Iran and suggested that conditions in the country could become even more dangerous.

The US president also reportedly said that Washington had not yet begun striking Iran with full force and that a major military operation could follow soon.

In another statement published on Truth Social, Trump defended his position on Iran’s nuclear programme, claiming that preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons had saved Israel and the wider Middle East.

Trump argued that without US efforts to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, neither Israel nor the broader Middle East might exist today. He added that although few were willing to acknowledge it, the claim was widely understood to be true.

In a separate political development, Trump reportedly acknowledged that the unpopularity of the war with Iran and its contribution to rising global inflation had played a significant role in the Republican Party’s heavy defeat in the US midterm elections.

US Vice President JD Vance also acknowledged that the conflict with Iran was among the major factors behind the Republicans’ electoral setback.

Separately, Trump has announced a major change in the White House leadership structure, naming current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as the next White House Chief of Staff, effective November 9, 2026.

In his Truth Social announcement, Trump described Miller as a trusted adviser and expressed confidence in his ability to take on the influential position.

Current Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will move to responsibilities involving political affairs, according to the announcement.