Last draw of 1500 prize bond in 2026: Check date, prize money and tax deduction

HYDERABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced the date for last draw of Rs1,500 prize bond of year 2026 Rs1,500 prize bond of , giving bondholders an opportunity to win prizes worth millions of rupees.

The draw will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, in Hyderabad, according to the schedule.

Under the official schedule, the upcoming event will be draw number 108 and the fourth and final Rs1,500 prize bond draw of 2026.

Rs1,500 Prize Bond Prize Money

The National Savings prize bond draw will offer three categories of cash prizes. The first prize is worth Rs3 million, while the second prize carries an award of Rs1 million.

The third prize winners will each receive Rs18,500.

How to Check Rs1,500 Prize Bond Draw Results

Following the announcement of the results, bondholders will be able to check their winning numbers through the official National Savings website.

The complete list of successful prize bond numbers will also be made available online, allowing participants to verify their results.

Eligibility Criteria for Prize Bond Draw

According to National Savings, a Rs1,500 prize bond must have been issued at least 60 days before the scheduled draw date to qualify for participation.

Bondholders are advised to ensure their bonds meet this requirement before checking the results.

How to Claim Rs1,500 Prize Bond Money

Winners can claim their prize money by submitting the required claim form, the original prize bond and a copy of their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

Prize money claims can be submitted within six years of the relevant draw date.

Tax on Rs1,500 Prize Bond Winnings

Prize bond winnings are subject to withholding tax under the applicable rates.

Filers: 15% withholding tax.

Non-filers: 30% withholding tax.