Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs2.37 per unit under fuel adjustment

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified an increase of Rs2.37 per unit in electricity prices under the monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for September 2026.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the additional charges have been approved as part of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for September.

The increase will be reflected in electricity bills issued to consumers in November 2026, adding to their monthly power expenses.

The adjustment will also apply to K-Electric consumers under the government’s policy of maintaining uniform fuel adjustment rates across electricity distribution companies.

Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested an increase of Rs2.56 per unit under the September fuel price adjustment.

However, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs2.3673 per unit.

A day earlier, the government announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices, providing some relief to consumers.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs6.59 per litre, bringing its new rate to Rs346 per litre.

The notification further stated that the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs4.25 per litre, setting its new price at Rs378 per litre.

The revised prices of petrol and diesel will remain effective until November 10.