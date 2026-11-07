Global Crypto Exchange MEXC faces Financial Blockade over Russia, Iran Transactions

WASHINGTON – A $16 billion cryptocurrency controversy jolted digital finance world as US government moves against one of largest crypto exchanges MEXC Global over alleged links to Russian and Iranian sanctions evasion, cybercrime and illicit transactions.

US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) moves to cut off MEXC Global from its financial system over allegations that exchange facilitated more than $16 billion in transactions linked to sanctions evasion, cybercrime and international illicit financial networks.

The government issued sweeping order under Operation Economic Outcast, targeting one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms over suspected financial dealings involving Russia, Iran, North Korea and sanctioned organisations. The decision could disrupt MEXC’s access to American banking infrastructure, as US financial institutions will be prohibited from processing covered fund transfers involving the exchange once the restrictions take effect.

The order will become effective 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register. Unlike traditional sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the action invokes Section 9714(a) of the Combating Russian Money Laundering Act, identifying MEXC Global as a primary money laundering concern in connection with illicit Russian financial activities.

At centre of the controversy are billions of dollars in cryptocurrency transfers allegedly connected to international sanctions evasion and organised financial crime. FinCEN says MEXC facilitated at least $16 billion in transactions linked to suspected illegal activities between May 2021 and May 2026, with some estimates placing the figure at approximately $16.7 billion.

Investigators identified nearly $1.5 billion in transactions associated with Russian sanctions evasion, including $232 million in direct dealings with entities sanctioned by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom. The findings also sheds light on extensive cryptocurrency dealings connected to Tehran, including $1 billion in direct transactions involving more than 40 Iranian virtual currency exchanges.

Another $22 million in alleged transfers was linked to Iran’s central bank and IRGC-Quds Force, both subject to US sanctions. Authorities also identified suspected transactions involving North Korean sanctions evasion, ransomware operations, online scams and darknet marketplaces, raising serious questions about the exchange’s ability to prevent its services from being used for illicit financial activities.

The controversy deepened after investigators identified MEXC’s alleged financial connections with Garantex, a Russian cryptocurrency exchange sanctioned by Washington in April 2022. Despite international restrictions, MEXC reportedly continued processing transactions involving Garantex and its successor, Grinex, through June 2026.

The investigation also identified activity involving the A7 Network and its A7A5 stablecoin, both associated with financial networks suspected of facilitating sanctions evasion. American authorities believe such cryptocurrency arrangements can allow sanctioned entities to move funds internationally while avoiding conventional financial monitoring systems.

These allegations placed MEXC under intense regulatory scrutiny as Washington seeks to disrupt financial channels allegedly supporting restricted organisations and governments.

MEXC rapidly expanded into one of the world’s 20 largest cryptocurrency exchanges, handling enormous daily trading volumes across international markets. By September 2026, the platform was reportedly processing more than $1 billion in transactions every day while maintaining approximately $5 billion in cryptocurrency reserves.

Despite its growing influence, American regulators alleged that the exchange’s financial crime prevention measures contained serious weaknesses. MEXC maintained that it follows anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements while restricting access for users from sanctioned jurisdictions, including Iran and North Korea.

FinCEN alleged that severe deficiencies in the company’s compliance systems allowed transactions involving prohibited jurisdictions and restricted financial entities to continue. The findings raised concerns about whether cryptocurrency exchanges operating across multiple countries have adequate safeguards to detect suspicious activities and prevent sanctions violations.

The latest action forms part of Operation Economic Outcast, a broader American enforcement campaign launched in August 2026 to dismantle financial networks allegedly helping Iran circumvent international sanctions. The initiative targets a range of sectors, including cryptocurrency, oil exports, maritime shipping, aviation, gold trading and other financial activities.

Washington has also pursued Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, including Nobitex, and financial intermediaries suspected of facilitating transactions for sanctioned organisations. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a strong warning to financial institutions, making it clear that organisations supporting Iran’s sanctioned financial networks could not expect continued access to the American banking system.

Bessent said the Treasury would continue dismantling financial channels allegedly supporting Iran’s government and preventing the use of digital assets to bypass US restrictions. The latest measures indicate that Washington is increasingly focusing on cryptocurrency platforms as part of its wider campaign against international sanctions evasion.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi moved to reassure cryptocurrency traders amid concerns about the potential impact of the restrictions. Usi explained that the FinCEN order specifically targets certain fund transfers between American financial institutions and MEXC Global rather than imposing a worldwide shutdown of the exchange.

He maintained that customer assets remain secure and that the regulatory action has not resulted in the freezing, seizure or confiscation of users’ cryptocurrency holdings. According to the company, trading services continue to operate normally, while its legal and compliance teams are reviewing the decision and cooperating with relevant authorities.

The exchange has sought to distinguish restrictions on access to American banking channels from the broader availability of its cryptocurrency trading services.