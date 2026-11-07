Canada PR 2027: New immigration plan revealed

OTTAWA – The Canadian government has announced an ambitious immigration plan aimed at granting permanent residency (PR) to a total of 622,000 foreign nationals by the end of 2027.

According to details released by Canadian authorities, the new immigration plan for 2027 to 2029 includes provisions to transition existing temporary residents to permanent status while continuing to welcome new immigrants.

Under the plan, Canada aims to grant permanent residency to 200,000 temporary residents already living in the country by the end of 2027. In addition, the government plans to admit 422,000 new permanent residents during 2027.

The immigration strategy also sets annual targets for new temporary residents. Canada plans to welcome 370,000 temporary residents each year, including 220,000 foreign workers and up to 150,000 international students.

Of the 200,000 temporary residents targeted for permanent residency through the special initiative, 100,000 places will be reserved for skilled workers.

Their selection will be facilitated through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), allowing provincial and territorial governments to play an important role in identifying eligible candidates according to regional workforce requirements.

The initiative primarily aims to provide permanent residency opportunities to temporary residents who are already contributing to Canada’s economy and labour market. It is also intended to address skills shortages and ensure the availability of qualified workers across different sectors.

The government has also set targets to increase the number of French-speaking permanent residents settling in French-speaking communities outside Quebec, supporting its efforts to strengthen Francophone communities across the country.

Meanwhile, Canada has maintained its commitment to granting permanent residency to eligible individuals under two special immigration programmes introduced in 2025.

These programmes were designed to provide permanent residency to up to 115,000 eligible protected persons already residing in Canada and 33,000 workers.

Canadian authorities said the measures are intended to make the immigration system more organised and establish clearer pathways for people seeking permanent residency.